Chickenfoot take DVD on tour!

Never ones to play to the rule book, Chad Smith and his Chickenfoot buddies are taking their live DVD on tour.

The Foot have signed a deal with Virtual Venues Network which will see their new concert DVD screened in clubs.

Only two dates, Seattle on 26 February and 12 March in Reno, have been announced so far, but the boys claim that plenty more dates will be on the way.

The footage was filmed across two of the band´s 2009 US gigs.

Just in case the jaunt doesn´t make it over to the UK, here´s what you´ll be missing out on.