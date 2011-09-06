Carl Palmer unveils UK dates

Palmer

Carl Palmer has announced a batch of UK tour dates.

The Emerson, Lake and Palmer drummer has announced the following shows:

Nov 24: Gateshead Sage

Nov 25: Edinburgh Queens Hall

Nov 26: Manchester Academy

Nov 27: Southend Palace Theatre

Nov 29: Leamington Spa Assembly

Nov 30: Norwich Maddermarket Theatre

Dec 1: Bilston Robin 2

Dec 2: Pontypridd Municipal Arts Centre

Dec 3: Ipswich Corn Exchange

Dec 4: Milton Keynes Stables

The tour is being dubbed The Carl Palmer Band - 2011 Pictures At An Exhibition Tour, which is of course also the name of ELP's 1971 live record. For full details keep an eye on www.carlpalmer.com.