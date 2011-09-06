Carl Palmer unveils UK dates

© Scott D. Smith/Retna Ltd./Corbis
Carl Palmer has announced a batch of UK tour dates.
The Emerson, Lake and Palmer drummer has announced the following shows:
Nov 24: Gateshead Sage
Nov 25: Edinburgh Queens Hall
Nov 26: Manchester Academy
Nov 27: Southend Palace Theatre
Nov 29: Leamington Spa Assembly
Nov 30: Norwich Maddermarket Theatre
Dec 1: Bilston Robin 2
Dec 2: Pontypridd Municipal Arts Centre
Dec 3: Ipswich Corn Exchange
Dec 4: Milton Keynes Stables
The tour is being dubbed The Carl Palmer Band - 2011 Pictures At An Exhibition Tour, which is of course also the name of ELP's 1971 live record. For full details keep an eye on www.carlpalmer.com.