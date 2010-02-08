Calhoun to guest on former Nightwish singer’s album

Will Calhoun is to make a guest appearance on Tarja Turunen´s new album.

The Living Colour drummer is lending his considerable talent and experience in the studio to the former Nightwish singer´s What Lies Beneath project.

Writing on her blog, Turunen said: “Will is here to record drums for some of my songs. I am very happy to have him on board. He is going to give different colour for some songs with his drumming, for sure.”

This means that Calhoun will team up with Living Colour bassist Doug Wimbish, who is part of Turunen´s touring band.