Bruce Dickinson added to Buddy Rich tribute show

Buddy

Bruce Dickinson has been added to the already star-packed line-up for next week's Buddy Rich Memorial Show.

The event, held at the London Palladium on 2 April, sees the Iron Maiden singer join crooner Tony Christie (an unlikely duo if ever there was one) and sticksmen Ginger Baker, Dave Weckl, John Blackwell, Gregg Bissonette, Clem Cattini, Elliott Henshaw, Gavin Harrison and Gregg Potter in paying tribute to Buddy.

Cathy Rich and comedian John Thomson will be hosting the show. For more details head here.