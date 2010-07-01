Billy Ray Cyrus recruits former Mötley Crüe drummer

Billy ray cyrus

© Ron Sachs/CNP/Corbis

After spells behind the kit for some of rock's wildest stars (Mötley Crüe and Hole to name but two), Samantha Maloney has teamed up with an unlikely partner for her latest project - Billy Ray Cyrus.



The stickswoman has linked up with the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer as part of new band Brother Clyde. Cyrus (who is of course father to saccharine sweet pop-country siren Miley Cyrus) handles vocal duties, and you can take a listen to three tracks on their Myspace page. Or you could enjoy Billy Ray's biggest hit (featuring a gloriously 80s heart style) below.

From Courtney Love to Billy Ray Cyrus via Vince Neil. What next, Tommy Lee to back Miley? Now that we'd like to see.