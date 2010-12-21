Airbourne to work on new album in 2011

Airbourne

Those Airbourne boys don't like sitting around taking a well-earned rest, do they? Drummer Ryan O'Keeffe has just filled us in on the band's plans for 2011, and it sounds like they'll be pretty busy.



Ryan told us that as well as some shows back home at the turn of the year, the Aussie rockers plan to head back to the UK around the summertime (festival season, anyone?) and they hope to start work on a brand new album as well.



Of course, Airbourne had to can a recent London show due to Ryan falling ill. On his recovery, he had this to say: "I'm getting better. I'm getting through it. The shows have still been really good. I've still been able to play so it's all good."

And looking back on 2010, he added: "It's been really good. We've been out on the road since January. It's been quite a long year but the whole progress of the year has been fantastic and successful."