Adler's Appetite announce UK tour

With Axl's Guns N' Roses in the UK next week on their latest arena tour, Steven Adler has announced that his band will be head this way in 2011.
It's all a little bit more low-key for the popcorn-haired sticksman though. The former GN'R drummer will bring Adler's Appetite to the UK for the following dates:
22 Feb: London, Underworld
23 Feb: Ipswich, Regent
24 Feb: Grimsby, Yardbirds
25 Feb: Sutton, Diamond
26 Feb: York, Duchess
27 Feb: Bilston, Robin 2
Adler recently released his tell-all autobiography, My Appetite For Destruction: Sex, Drugs and Guns N' Roses. By the sounds of it, it makes The Dirt look like a nice bit of light bedtime reading.