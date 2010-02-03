AC/DC to soundtrack Iron Man 2

Sick of news about AC/DC yet? Good, neither are we.

Which is lucky really, because the rock titans have just announced that they will provide the soundtrack to this summer´s sure-fire blockbuster Iron Man 2.

What better way to warm up for the return of Phil Rudd and co to Donington than picking up a copy of the 15-track soundtrack when it hits the shelves on 19 April?

Can´t wait that long? Then check out the brand new ‘Shoot to Thrill´ promo which has been released to coincide with the soundtrack.

You can see the album´s full track list below, and take a look at the beats that defined Phil Rudd´s career

here

.

1. Shoot to Thrill

2. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation

3. Guns for Hire

4. Cold Hearted Man

5. Back in Black

6. Thunderstruck

7. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

8. Evil Walks

9. T.N.T.

10. Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be

11. Have a Drink on Me

12. The Razor's Edge

13. Let There Be Rock

14. War Machine

15. Highway to Hell