A7X: Portnoy couldn't be full-time member

Portnoy

© David Atlas/Retna Ltd./Corbis

Avenged Sevenfold have accused Mike Portnoy of being "too press release happy" and explained why the drummer couldn't continue behind the kit for the Metallica-lite metallers.

First frontman M Shadows told the Pulse of Radio that Portnoy and his former Dream Theater bandmates had played out their split a little too publicly. The band then went on to give more details about their own split from Portnoy by er…releasing a press release.

Avenged said: "We know we are not ready to add another permanent member of Avenged Sevenfold. We don't know if we will ever be. But if we do, it will only be with someone who is not only a brilliant drummer, but also someone we've gotten to know well on the road and off, and who you the fans have had a chance to get to know, and hopefully accept. In other words, in this family, we take these steps together, band and our extended fan family."

"Mike and the band agree that can't be him. Why? Long before there was an Avenged Sevenfold there were members of this band who looked up to Mike and, in Jimmy's case, learned a lot from watching Mike play. He is a brilliant writer, producer and, of course, drummer. Because of that, the world and we would always see it as Avenged Sevenfold with Mike Portnoy."

Anyone want to take any bets on the next person to release a statement?