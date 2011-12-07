5 Things You Can Learn In This Month's Rhythm

Nicko

The brand new issue of Rhythm is out now and it's packed full of features, lessons, reviews and a ton more. In fact, there's so much that to help get you started we've put together a list of five things you can learn from the issue.

How Nicko McBrain keeps on powering Iron Maiden. Plus why the Maiden man is such a hero to Lars Ulrich

The Iron Maiden powerhouse reflects on three decades with the band as he wraps up his UK clinics and tells us why he'll never stop. We also have a close up look at Nicko's huge Premier kit and Metallica's Lars Ulrich tells us why he's such a huge Nicko fan.

How to restore a vintage kit

We kick off our new guide to restoring vintage gear with a step-by-step look at how to care for well-loved kits from yesteryear.

Why Freddie Gruber will be so missed by the drum world

We pay our respect to master teacher Freddie Gruber who passed away last month. Freddie could count the likes of Neil Peart, Steve Smith, Dave Weckl and Gregg Bissonette among his students.

What it's like to drum for a rock legend

Glen Sobel fills is in on backing Alice Cooper. The session ace talks paying your dues, getting gigs and much more.

How to play a trio of classic tunes

This month's Rhythm disc teaches you how to play Elvis' rock 'n' roll classic 'Suspicious Minds', ZZ Top's southern rocker 'La Grange' and 'Been Caught Stealing' by Jane's Addiction. We also have the latest guest lessons from Richard Bailey and Lisa Tring plus much more.

