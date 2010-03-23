22 bands added to Download line up

Download

has added 22 new bands to its line up as part of a classic rock-filled announcement.

Hair metal heroes Steel Panther, Ratt and Cinderella have been unveiled alongside classic rockers Airbourne, Taking Dawn, Saxon and Y&T.

But, it´s not all hairspray, ill-fitting denim and spandex.

Vinnie Paul will be bringing his monstrous beats to Donington with his Hell Yeah bandmates.

HIM, Coheed And Cambria, Dillinger Escape Plan, The Blackout and Job For A Cowboy have also been added to the bill.

Dommin, 36 Crazyfists, Unearth, A Day To Remember, Lawnmower Deth, Whitechapel, We Are The Fallen and August Burns Red complete the additions.

For more information head to www.downloadfestival.co.uk.