Tascam Portastudio for iPad review

The Portastudio app from Tascam apes the lookand feel of Tascam's Porta One cassette-based four-track from 1984.

You get four tracks, each with High and Low EQ and Pan controls, and when you've finished recording, you can mix them down to a stereo file. It's wonderfully retro (the'cassette' squeals when you rewind) and simple to use.

Four tracks and no effects seemsrather basic in this day and age, but if a Tascam four-track wasgood enough for Bruce Springsteen to record Nebraska, it's certainly good enough for us to fumble around with.