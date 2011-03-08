Loopmasters DJ Mixtools Vol 01 - Minimal Underground Techno review

As the boundaries of conventional DJing blur into those of production, Loopmasters has jumped on the concept of 'filler' material. Consisting of loops and FX made to f­ill and bridge the gaps in your mixes, DJ Mixtools offers perhaps the most perfectly nondescript house music we've ever heard. Made up of 16-, 32-, 64- and 128-bar parts, each is ready-mapped for Ableton Live.

It's hard to fault DJ Mixtools - the price is right and the material delivers without imposing its style too much on your mix. If you want to make better use of your C and D decks in Traktor, or need an extra beat to smooth transitions in Live, this could well be for you.