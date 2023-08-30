t.akustik Woofer Stand A100W review

If you’ve set your sights on a sub-bass stand, t.akustik’s design is well-made, offers good value and provides some isolation.

t.akustik Woofer Stand A100W: What is it?

How we position and mount our monitors is a regular topic of discussion, and it seems reasonably sensible to try and create some degree of isolation from mounting surfaces so that the monitors can perform at their best.

For nearfields, a common approach, which seems to have been inherited from hi-fi users, is to use independent stands often with floor spikes. Meanwhile, if you have to employ tabletop or traditional desk meter-bridge mounting, then isolation pads or cones seem quite popular.

A similar approach is now considered potentially useful for sub-bass units and so far we have seen construction techniques including foam and board panels, frames using rubberised isolators and of course plenty of spikes.

Here, we have t.akustik’s A100W woofer stand, which on first inspection seems to be using a hybrid approach. Construction is essentially a layered sandwich of components which from the ground up are rubber feet, a 25mm chipboard panel, 20mm rubber shock absorbers (one on each corner), more chipboard (25mm again) and finally a layer of thin polyurethane foam, which is what you sit your woofer on.

t.akustik Woofer Stand A100W: Performance and verdict

The stand is well made and finished, with a nice oak veneer on the panels, and at under 8kg it feels solid and weighty without being cumbersome. The large 45cm square profile is tailored via the use of large chamfered corners but is still big enough to accommodate a good range of sub-bass units.

That said, if you have a smaller sub and like to keep things tidy then the visible protruding edge could become annoying. In terms of weight handling, it’s suitable for up to a 40kg load, which should be plenty given its footprint.

The A100W includes no quoted specs with regard to its performance, nevertheless, the design refers to triple decoupling, and on closer inspection, it’s clear that each of the three isolation components behaves slightly differently.

The feet, although rubber, are actually pretty solid, offering stability as much as isolation. Meanwhile, the rubber shock absorbers have noticeable give, and we found by squeezing the two panels we could squash them by a few millimetres. Finally, the 10mm top foam layer is pretty soft and easy to compress to about 3mm.

In use, we can divide the A100W’s performance into two categories - transmission/isolation and overall sub-bass delivery. The multi-layered design definitely provides some degree of isolation, and in circumstances where transmission is a problem (if your sub-bass is in an upstairs room or flat for example), then it will definitely be of some benefit.

Assessing how it affects sub-bass delivery is harder. Subjectively, our sense is the effect is marginal, with the isolator reducing the overall sub-bass slightly. What’s more, one has to accept that sub-bass speakers are usually designed to sit directly on the floor using their own incorporated feet, and will have been tuned for this positioning.

It’s worth bearing in mind that if you move away from this configuration by using an isolation stand, the outcome may not necessarily be what you expect or indeed beneficial, although you won’t know until you try of course.

Overall the A100W is a solid, well-constructed unit offered at a good price that could provide benefits used as an isolator.

