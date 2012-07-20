Yamaha CPX1200II review

Yamaha CPX1200II
Boasting a full 15mm extra width, the CPX has much more of a traditional acoustic guitar body size than its stablemate the APX1200II.
The thin gloss finish is particularly noticeable in this translucent black colour with the soundboard's grain being discernible to the eye and touch.
High-gloss black many not be everyone's idea of an acoustic but the mahogany trimmings give the guitar a very stylish look, augmented by the diamond-shaped mahogany fretboard inlays and large ebony tuner buttons. Close inspection reveals high standards of fretwork, build quality, finish and presentation.
Sounds
Unplugged, the CPX is the full-fat version of the APX. The overall timbre has more 'meat' to it and the lower registers have real fullness.
No doubt due to its body size, the CPX offers a good deal of sustain and responds to dynamics articulately - it offers a well-rounded, versatile sound. Plugged in, the CPX produces a warm tone: bright 'snap' and 'zing' are very present but softer, mellower tones are easy to dial in.
In short, the CPX it a show-stealing instrument that appears to have it all: good looks, high standards of craftsmanship and a versatile, capable amplified and acoustic output.