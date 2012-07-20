Yamaha CPX1200II review

Great looks, great tone, well-priced - what's not to like?

Image 1 of 3 The CPX1200II features a solid Sitka spruce top and solid rosewood back and sides. Yamaha CPX1200II

Image 2 of 3 The CPX1200II's control panel features three centre-indented rotaries for low, mid and high, and larger rotaries for volume and blend, which offers a good degree of control over the pickup and mic-recorded images. Yamaha CPX1200II

Image 3 of 3 Die-cast enclosed ebony tuners and a tasteful motif adorn the CPX's headstock. Yamaha CPX1200II



Boasting a full 15mm extra width, the CPX has much more of a traditional acoustic guitar body size than its stablemate the APX1200II.

The thin gloss finish is particularly noticeable in this translucent black colour with the soundboard's grain being discernible to the eye and touch.

Read more: IK Multimedia SampleTank 4 Max

High-gloss black many not be everyone's idea of an acoustic but the mahogany trimmings give the guitar a very stylish look, augmented by the diamond-shaped mahogany fretboard inlays and large ebony tuner buttons. Close inspection reveals high standards of fretwork, build quality, finish and presentation.

Sounds

Unplugged, the CPX is the full-fat version of the APX. The overall timbre has more 'meat' to it and the lower registers have real fullness.

No doubt due to its body size, the CPX offers a good deal of sustain and responds to dynamics articulately - it offers a well-rounded, versatile sound. Plugged in, the CPX produces a warm tone: bright 'snap' and 'zing' are very present but softer, mellower tones are easy to dial in.

In short, the CPX it a show-stealing instrument that appears to have it all: good looks, high standards of craftsmanship and a versatile, capable amplified and acoustic output.