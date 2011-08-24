Martin Performing Artist Series OMCPA4 review

Image 1 of 2 This Martin may use less traditional materials, but its workmanship remains exceptional. Martin Performing Artist Series OMCPA4 Image 2 of 2 Martin is arguably the most prestigious and recognised name in the world of acoustic guitars. Martin Performing Artist Series OMCPA4

Founded over 175 years ago, CF Martin is arguably the most prestigious and recognised name in the world of acoustic guitars.

For the most part, however, its enviable reputation has been built on the success of its dry acoustics, that is, without any onboard electronics.

Recent years have seen the Nazareth-based, family-owned company turn its attention to the ever-growing electro-acoustic sector of the market. Industry figures indicate that electro-acoustics sales made up 37 per cent of the acoustic guitar market in 2010, up from 31 per cent in 2005.

In partnership with long-time supplier Fishman, Martin launched the all-new Performing Artist Series at NAMM 2010. The new range quickly became Martin's fastest-growing product line and has received rave reviews from all quarters - including us.

The combination of high- quality craftsmanship and the best in modern amplification proved a major success on the high street for the company.

Priced at £1,359, the Martin Performing Artist OMCPA4 is one of the most affordable Performing Artist Series guitars yet. It's an all-solid dreadnought with Venetian cutaways.

It comes loaded with Martin's new treated SP Lifespan strings and included in the price is a black TKL hard case.

To assist in reducing costs in pursuit of a lower, more attainable price, Martin has used less expensive woods, while seeking to maintain the high performance characteristics of the earlier models.

In place of mahogany, the satin-finished back and sides is constructed from African sapele, a wood very similar in appearance and tone to mahogany and long used by Taylor.

Various synthetics are employed, too: a bone-substitute, white Corian, for the nut and saddle; an ebony-substitute, black Richlite, for the fingerboard and bridge material; and black Boltaron for the binding. Simple dot inlays serve as fretboard markers.

The onboard Fishman electronics system is a simplified version of that found on the PA3 guitars. The F1 Analog system is stripped back to the basic necessities of a gig.

The two push 'n' twist rotaries from earlier models remain, though it lacks the clever sound imaging, compression and automatic anti-feedback technology. All that remains is an onboard tuner (which mutes the output when engaged), tone and basic phase control.

Many found the full-fat Fishman system aboard the PA3 guitars a little too fiddly and fussy; the F1 is a clean-cut alternative.

It features a book-matched, polished gloss, Sitka spruce soundboard, showing a tight pronounced grain. Underneath, it makes use of Martin's hybrid A-Frame scalloped bracing.

One of the best features of the Performing Artist models is the all-new slim profile neck, which has been carried forward here. This design features a more parallel taper at the 12th fret, facilitating a more comfortable playing width in the higher registers.

Interestingly, the bridge spacing is also modified to 55.6mm (2 3/16-inch), thereby splitting the difference between Martin's two traditional spacings. Comparing this modification with our faithful D-18 and OMC-28, the difference is slight but noticeable.

As you'd expect for a guitar designed to be at home on the stage, the Martin Performing Artist OMCPA4 is fitted with two strap buttons; one in the standard position at the base of the guitar, the other on the treble side of the neck stack.

This position has become favoured by gigging acoustic players due to the way the guitar is pulled into the player's body.

The battery compartment and input jack are located adjacent to the base strap button. When hanging on a strap, access to the battery housing is compromised, but Martin claims the battery life of the F1 Analog is 200 hours.

Our only other niggle with the F1 is its display screen, which we found difficult to read when tuning the guitar in the standard seated position.

Added to this, when in tuning mode, the alpha string indicator switches between lower and upper case, which can cause confusion with both 'G' and 'b' looking like the number six.

Build

The Martin Performing Artist OMCPA4 is perhaps Martin's best-loved and most versatile guitar body shape, the OM.

In terms of its dimensions, the OMCPA4 is a carbon copy of the OMC-28, which makes it one of the most comfortable acoustic guitars currently available.

The OMCPA4's slim body enables you to get 'close and personal' with the guitar, cradling and embracing it.

The simple, understated decorations of the Series 4 Performing Artist guitar somehow suits the smaller body size more than larger models in the series.

But, as with the Series 3, we can't shake the feeling that Martin has made a Taylor-looking guitar.

Sounds

The Martin Performing Artist OMCPA4 gets extremely close to a regular, recognisable Martin tone, offering a very likeable output with lots of warm, plump bass and a smooth mid-range.

With excellent tonal separation, the OMCPA4 manages to combine sweetness with punch.

In fact, although neither company would thank us for drawing this conclusion, the OMCPA4's tone is a perfect Martin/Taylor hybrid. As such, it could offer the most demanding of players the best of both worlds.

Plugging the guitar in, the "perfect mix" is lost a little, with the output again tending to lean toward the bright and punchy mid-range, with less bottom end and warmth.

There's bags of confidence-inspiring power and clarity, although it's perhaps at the expense of a little character.

In terms of playability, build quality and affordability, Martin has again produced a fantastic electro worthy of inclusion in the PA Series.

Acoustically, the OMCPA4 offers something distinct from Martin's familiar and distinguished tone.

Since its launch, the Performing Artist Series has been accused of being too Taylor-like. We'd suggest that with this fourth generation member of PA guitars, Martin has produced an electro even more akin to its biggest rivals in both form and tone. Whether that's a good thing is, ultimately, up to you.