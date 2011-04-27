Jetter Tritium review

This is a versatile, natural sounding overdrive that can go from clean boost to fully driven amp territory with a tone control that works over just the right range of frequencies.

The Tritium's particular flavour of overdrive comes, according to Jetter, as a result of what was learned while developing Jetdrive and Helium pedals.

And in this example, transparency of sound and touch sensitivity are the primary concerns.

Sounds

The Tritium is a delight to play through, being very responsive to pick attack so you can dig in for more grind.

There's also a lot more gain on tap here than in the Helium, covering all shades of dirt up until a maxed out drive knob provides a harmonically rich sound that's well suited to lead work.

How hear the Jetter Tritium in action...