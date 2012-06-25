JAM Delay Llama Plus review

True analogue delay with foot control for freaky sounds… what's not to like?

The Delay Llama Plus, a true BBD analogue delay pedal with a max delay time of 600ms, differs from the standard version by having an expression pedal input to change the delay time, plus a second footswitch, which, when held down, offers an infinite oscillation loop.

Its chips are reproductions of the Panasonic MN3205, and the Delay Llama recreates the authentic vintage sound of repeats that grow crustier and meld into your sound.

Players who like analogue delay for the way you can manipulate the knobs for special effects will love the way the hold button and optional expression pedal takes it to a whole other level.