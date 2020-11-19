Eventide PowerMax and PowerMini review

With its switchable voltages and seven high-current outlets, the PowerMax will supply most DC pedals and is a compact and efficient option for pedalboard power.

What is it?

A pedalboard is nothing without a good power unit capable of distributing power to most if not all of your pedals, keeping your cabling tidy and signal path hum-free.

Such is the variety of pedals on today's market, bonus points go to power supplies that offer high-current values and switchable voltages. High-current capability is especially attractive in an era when multi-functional digital pedals from the likes of Strymon and Wampler are fast becoming essentials for those looking to build a serious 'board.

As the pedals at our feet evolve, so do the power supplies. Eventide has led the way when it comes to high-current pedals and it is only logical they should offer some options when it comes to powering them. These PowerMax and PowerMini DC supplies offer players the chance to expand their DC supply network as their pedalboard grows.

Eventide PowerMax (Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

The PowerMax has seven high-current power outlets but – via a dedicated 24-volt auxiliary power output and single cable – it can bring a PowerMini expander to add an extra four power outlets. As an extension device, the PowerMini is available for £119, with a standalone version available for £139.

Performance and verdict

As you'll notice from the enclosures, the PowerMax and PowerMini unit were built in collaboration with the Danish power supply company Cioks.

They are remarkably compact. The PowerMax is just 25mm thick, which makes it ideal for keeping it out of the way. It offers a trio of 9V outlets, with four outputs switchable between nine, 12, 15 and 18 volts. It's a feature you might not think you need until you do.

With many of today's 9V pedals, there is the option to run them at a higher voltage and this gives you the opportunity to do that here.

At 9V, each of the outputs can put out up to 660mA of current, comfortably accommodating any of Eventide's pedals, Strymon pedals, and the larger Boss 200 and 500 series units.

Noise is kept to a minimum, with each of the power outlets isolated. Expansion is easy. Just attach the 60cm capable to the PowerMini and you are good to go. The PowerMax even has a USB port so you can charge your phone or similarly compatible device.

MusicRadar verdict: With its switchable voltages and seven high-current outlets, the PowerMax will supply most DC pedals and is a compact and efficient option for pedalboard power.

