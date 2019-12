Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Fuzz Factory is a staple of pedalboards across the globe, and now Z.Vex has announced a limited-edition Clear version of the raucous fuzz pedal .

A transparent Lexan enclosure provides the housing for the hand-wired circuit, which is otherwise as per the original, with controls for volume, comp, gate, drive and stab.

The Fuzz Factory Clear is available to preorder for $249 from 8 to 22 May from Z.Vex Effects.