Z.Vex announces Vertical Instant Lo-Fi Junky pedal

Following in the footsteps of the Fuzz Factory and Box Of Rock, pedal guru Z.Vex has announced a Vertical version of the Instant Lo-Fi Junky.

The new incarnation is exactly the same as the original, but in a more pedalboard-friendly orientation.

That means it still provides a lo-fidelity, tape machine-like warbly chorus/vibrato tone, complete with volume, tone, depth, speed, comp/lo-fi and wave shape controls.

The Vertical Instant Lo-Fi Junky is available from 29 March - see Z.Vex Effects for more info.