Z.Vex has always played the pedal game by its own rules, but after more than two decades, it’s finally given in to pressure for a Fuzz Factory that fits in with general pedalboard consensus.

The Vertical Vexter Fuzz Factory offers the exact same fuzz tones that made the original such an iconic stompbox, but rotates them into a more conventional enclosure.

Best of all, it costs the same as a Vexter horizontal version - $199 gets you one of these beauties from Z.Vex Effects.