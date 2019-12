Following in the footprints of the recently rotated Fuzz Factory and ’59 Sound, Z.Vex has unveiled the Vertical Box Of Rock.

Like the original, the pedal emulates Zachary Vex’s favourite amp turned up all the way, a 1966 Marshall JTM45.

There’s an additional boost footswitch onboard, which promises high headroom and low noise, while the tone control adjusts brightness.

The Box Of Rock Vertical is available now for $219 from Z.Vex Effects.