Z.Vex’s ’59 Sound pedal aims to capture the tone of a Tweed Bassman

Z.Vex's ’59 Sound pedal, which aims to capture the essence of the 1959 Tweed Fender Bassman, is now available in a vertical format.

The ’59 Sound started as the JTM45-voiced Box Of Rock, but was tweaked to match the sound of a ’59 Bassman - a logical process, says Z.Vex, given the Bassman was the basis for the first Marshall amps.

Read more: Free The Tone Fire Mist FM-1V Overdrive

A conservative-by-Z.Vex-standards control set includes a footswitchable boost, volume, tone and drive - the stompbox promises to be responsive to guitar volume tweaks, too.

The ’59 Sound is available now for $219 - head over to Z.Vex for more info.