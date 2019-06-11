ZT's new Lunchbox Reverb combo revealed

Californian firm ZT Amplifiers' classic Lunchbox guitar amp debuted in 2009, quickly finding favour with such luminaries as Wilco, as well as countless guitarists lured by its dinky portability and surprisingly high output.

Now, a decade later, ZT Amps has announced a new, cheaper replacement, the completely redesigned Lunchbox Reverb combo amp, due for release in July.

Weighing in at 4.3 kg, the Reverb, you'll be unsurprised to hear, adds reverb but also sports expanded tone controls and increased output.

At the same time, ZT is launching the all-new Lunchbox Cab II, a passive cabinet matched to the Lunchbox Reverb and featuring the same custom-designed 6.5” speaker.

Lunchbox Reverb details and specs

• Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume, Reverb controls

• Headphone/DI Output (speaker emulated), Internal Speaker Mute, Extension Speaker Output

• 100W RMS Class D power amplifier

• Custom designed high-power 6.5” speaker

• 115V/230V Voltage Select for international use

• Lunchbox Reverb & Lunchbox Cab II Dimensions: 7.7" H x 9.8" W x 5.3" D (19.5cm x 25cm x 13.5cm)

• Lunchbox Reverb Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3kg)

• Lunchbox Cab II Weight: 7 lbs. (3.2kg)

Street Prices: Lunchbox Reverb - $399 Lunchbox Cab II - $149. Available July 2019. Head over to ztamplifiers.com for more details.