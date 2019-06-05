Zoom’s Livetrak L-20R portable mixer/recorder could be your live band’s new best friend

Zoom’s LiveTrak L-20R is a rackmountable digital mixer and recorder that’s been designed with live bands in mind, and comes with plenty of features that performers will appreciate.

Let’s start with what you can plug into it: there are 16 mono mic/line inputs and two stereo inputs, Each channel has its own 3-band EQ, pan controls and compressor, and there are two EFX busses.

On the other side of the coin there are L/R master outputs and six separate monitor outputs, meaning that each member of the band can have their own customised mix. These mixes can be controlled remotely using iPads.

Of course, you might also want to capture your performance, and this can be done to an SD card (up to 20 channels and a stereo mix). The resulting audio can then be loaded into a DAW for editing.

If you’re working in the studio, the L-20R can function as a 22-in/4-out USB audio interface. It’s compatible with PC, Mac and iOS.

Find out more on the Zoom website. We’re still waiting on a price and release date.