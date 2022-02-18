Zoom’s F3 is a compact, “battle-ready” 32-bit/192kHz field recorder that you can take anywhere

Portable field recorders are getting ever-more advanced, and Zoom is doing its bit to keep the market moving forward with the launch of the “battle-tested” F3.

A 2-channel device, this offers 32-bit/192kHz recording and dual AD converters that promise full dynamic range and clip-free audio capture. It has a metal casing, and the sidebars are designed to increase durability.

The F3 might be compact, but it still packs in two locking XLR connectors, the low-noise preamps from Zoom’s F-Series recorders and an LCD waveform display that enables you to monitor your input signals. There’s also a stereo mini-jack output with a dedicated volume control.

Recordings go directly to microSD cards up to 1TB in size, and if you buy the optional Bluetooth adapter, you can have wireless app control.

We’re told that the F3 can run for up to eight hours on a pair of AA batteries (USB battery pack powering is also an option) and it works as a 2-in/2-out USB audio interface, too.