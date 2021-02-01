Zildjian releases 200 cymbals from Armand Zildjian’s personal vault, and you can buy one

As the trend for vintage gear continues to grow, more and more drummers are looking for ways of snagging the sounds of yesteryear. But what if you could buy genuine vintage cymbals, direct from the personal collection of a cymbal-making pioneer, with a strong chance they were touched and played by some of the biggest legends to ever grace the kit? Well, thanks to a limited edition initiative from Zildjian, now you can.

To mark what would have been Armand Zildjian’s 100th birthday, Zildjian has announced that for the first time ever, it will be releasing a limited run of 200 cymbals from the late head of Zildjian's personal vault.

All of the cymbals are 20” 1940s-1950s era A Zildjians, made in the original Zildjian USA factory in Quincy, Massachusetts. A press release from Zildjian says, “Handed down through generations of Zildjians, these cymbals were cherished by Armand during his lifetime and represent his vast contributions to the development of the modern day cymbal, his collaborations with the top drummers of the day and his legacy as the Father of Artist Relations.”

Cady Zildjian - Director of Avedis Zildjian Company adds, ““My grandfather would have been 100 this February. His passion, energy and love for creating sound and crafting his product continue to drive our vision today. Armand’s legacy is alive and well! Our family is thrilled to share these hand selected cymbals from his personal collection and these special pieces of Zildjian’s history with the percussion community in celebration of his milestone birthday.”

Each cymbal will come packaged in a premium Calzone road case, complete with Armand Zildjian signature drumsticks, a pair of inspection gloves, a certificate of authenticity and a book celebrating the life of Armand Zildjian.

Collectors and vintage fans will need to act fast, though. 100 of the cymbals will remain in the US, and the other 100 will be available globally.