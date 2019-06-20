Zakk Wylde is now selling his own guitar strings and picks

Zakk Wylde has lent his name to coffee, emojis and a wide array of pointy-headstocked electric guitars, and now he’s selling his own guitar strings and guitar picks under his Wylde Audio brand.

The USA-made strings - as used by Zakk himself, apparently - are available for electric and acoustic, the former using nickel-plated steel, and the latter phosphor bronze.

Gauges include 9-42, 10-46 and 10-52 for electric, or 11-52 and 12-54 for acoustic.

The picks, meanwhile, are available in .60mm, .73mm, .88mm and 1.0mm gauges.

You may note that the picks’ branding uses the Tortex brand name, and yes, Dunlop is manufacturing them. There’s no such info for the strings, but given Zakk’s past endorsements, we’d wager Dunlop is behind those, too.

Wylde Audio’s strings and picks ship on 1 July at $19.99 for three sets of strings, and $9.99 per pack of 12 picks.

Head on over to the Black Label Society store for more info.