Yvette Young teaches guitar finger tapping in new video tutorial

If you associate tapping on guitar with shred, players like Polyphia's Tim Henson and Covet's Yvette Young will make you think again. Their creative approach to the technique with altered tunings opens up new possibilities. And here in a new video tutorial, Yvette shares her approach to the instrument in a refreshingly accessible way with her new Ibanez YY20 signature model.

Starting with tips on electric guitar strings gauge choice, action and recommended effects, Yvette then breaks down the steps to build your tapping technique.