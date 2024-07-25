"You may recognize some of his signature licks in the solo section": Matteo Mancuso pays tribute to Paul Gilbert on new song Paul Position

After being championed by some of his own guitar heroes, Matteo Mancuso is repaying the compliment with new song Paul Position – inspired by the fellow maestro, Paul Gilbert.

The Sicilian instrumentalist, who recently starred on the cover of Guitar Techniques magazine, was inspired not just by Gilbert but also after acquiring a new Bacci baritone guitar. The combination of inspirations makes for a very fun song with some clear tips of the hat to the Mr Big man.

Matteo Mancuso - Paul Position (Original) - YouTube Watch On

"You may recognize some of his signature licks in the solo section," says Matteo who also invited Stefano India (bass) and Giuseppe Bruno (drums) to feature on Paul Position.

The Palermo native released his debut album The Journey in 2023 and this marks his first release since then.

For more info visit matteomancuso.net and check out our interview linked below.