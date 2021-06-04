You can pay what you want for the Invader 2 softsynth from E-Phonic

E-Phonic has unleashed Invader 2, an 8-voice, virtual analogue polysynth, which has been designed to be a powerful yet easy-to-use instrument.

The softsynth is a classic analogue emulation with two oscillators and a sub-oscillator feeding into one of two low-pass resonant filters, featuring drive and high-pass functions. You're also treated to two LFOs, two envelopes, a stereo noise generator, ring modulator, delay, arpeggiator and a 16-step sequencer.

The interface itself offers knob-per-function so users should find it easy to use with an intuitive and familiar design to vintage synths. However, should you find yourself a bit stuck then Invader 2 comes with a healthy load of 200+ presets to get you started.

Despite the seemingly easy-to-use nature of the softsynth, the sonic results are rather pleasing indeed, as the sound demo below will prove and all without any extra effects or processing.

Invader 2 is available now for 64-bit Mac and PC systems in VST3 and AU formats from the E-Phonic website. Perhaps the best part is that the synth comes with an intriductory offer where you get to pay what you want, just as long as it matches or is above the $5 minimum.

Invader 2 specs