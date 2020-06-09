You can now use your MIDI keyboard with the “next-gen” Emvoice One vocal synth plugin

The launch of the Emvoice One plugin last year put vocal synthesis back on the agenda, and now it’s got an update.

The most significant new feature, aside from the addition of AAX support for Pro Tools users, is a MIDI Listen mode. This enables you to record from your MIDI keyboard directly into the Emvoice piano roll (you can also record in an existing MIDI part from your DAW). You can then add lyrics by typing them in below the relevant notes.

Smaller improvements include a redesigned interface with a choice of Light and Dark themes, and extended note playback range (now from C1 to C5 with any paid-for voice in Emvoice One). Previously, the range was restricted to the most realistic, true-to-life tones.

You can download the Emvoice One plugin for free for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. This gives you demo access to Lucy, the first available voice, with the note range restricted to C3 to G3. Full access to Lucy costs $199.

We also hear that Emvoice is working on a second voice, Jay - in fact, this is currently being beta tested.