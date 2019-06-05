Yotto's favourite music software

“Like most producers out there, I started with basic software and then slowly climbed up the ladder. Eventually, I got to FL Studio and it’s still my number one choice.

“I use Ableton for a couple of things, but I must admit that I have a connection with FL that I can’t seem to find anywhere else. You could easily make music with just the basic package, but, of course, we all need extra synths and plugins. Ha ha! There’s always room for one more.”

Read full Image-Line FL Studio 20 review