Yotto's favourite music software
Image-Line FL Studio 20
“Like most producers out there, I started with basic software and then slowly climbed up the ladder. Eventually, I got to FL Studio and it’s still my number one choice.
“I use Ableton for a couple of things, but I must admit that I have a connection with FL that I can’t seem to find anywhere else. You could easily make music with just the basic package, but, of course, we all need extra synths and plugins. Ha ha! There’s always room for one more.”
FabFilter Pro-Q 2
“You can tell if a plugin is working for you because you find yourself going back to it, time after time.
“Almost without thinking, this is always my first choice of EQ. It does the job that it’s supposed to do, but it also manages to keeps the music feeling very natural.”
Waves CLA-2A
“I tend to run a few main busses with a little bit of compression on each one, then a final touch on the master bus.
“Most of my music is mixed around the kick drum, so that’s the compressor’s main job… leave room for the kick. If a compressor is doing its job well, you don’t even know it’s there.”
ValhallaDSP Valhala Shimmer
“I have a couple of good quality hardware reverbs in the studio and I’ve used a real Eventide in the past, but the Valhalla plugins are as good as anything out there.
“I like the sound of reverb in my music, but I think it’s a mistake to put tons on every track. Pick a couple of sounds that benefit, then leave the rest dry. That contrast adds plenty of colour to the final product.”
Native Instruments Massive
“What I love about all the Native Instruments software is how precise it is. Very clinical, like a surgeon. And the extra beauty of Massive is that you can dig right down into the sound and take it so many different directions.
“Massive has a reputation for bass sounds and leads, but I use it for everything.”