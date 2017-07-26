Yngwie Malmsteen's 6 tips for guitarists

Yngwie Malmsteen is talking to MusicRadar on speakerphone while driving around Miami Beach in one of his five Ferraris.

His car top is down, he’s wearing no shirt and his baseball cap backwards - it’s just another glorious day in the city he has called home for over two decades. But the guitar hero is also gearing up for his long-awaited UK return, taking place at London’s Kentish Town Forum on August 2, and promises it will be a night to remember…

With my single-coils driven through the Marshalls and overdrive, it sounds massive

“I’m absolutely looking forward to it,” he enthuses. “I’ve done a lot of gigging over the last few years all around the world, everywhere from South East Asia and India, you name it. The last time I played London was for the Marshall 50th anniversary gig a few years ago… it will be my show this time so I’m going to pull out all the stops!”

If you’re hoping to hear vintage Strats fed into roaring Marshall stacks, you won't be disappointed. The guitar legend found the formula to his sound many moons ago and it's one unlikely to ever change - though he notes the pickups in his legendary axes have been switched over since his last UK visit...

“I’ve used Fender Strats with Marshalls since forever,” he laughs, “though since I last played London, I’ve switched to my YJM Seymour Duncan pickups and I also have a Fender YJM overdrive pedal, which is fairly new. It’s all based on what I’ve loved before, nothing is new new. When it comes to guitar gear, I’m pretty set in my ways...

“I’ve been playing for aeons now, but way, way back I remember Eddie Van Halen came out and I loved his playing, he was amazing. But then everyone started copying his guitars with Floyds, and I didn’t.

“I also felt that single-coils have this magnetic window that’s more direct and precise. It reminds me of a Paganini/Vivaldi violin sort of sound, you know? It starts pure and ends pure. It gives your hands much more of a factor in the sound - how you pitch the notes, bend them and so on.

“It’s more of a personal thing. If you suck, you’re gonna suck real bad and if you play well, it’s going to sound really good. Using double coil pickups kills a lot of the guitar tone - you lose the acoustic mechanics. With my single-coils driven through the Marshalls and overdrive, it sounds massive.”

Here the neoclassical master gives us six tips for musical elevation…