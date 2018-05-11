Yamaha announces acquisition of Ampeg

Yamaha has announced its acquisition of the Ampeg brand from LOUD Audio, LLC, joining Line 6 and, of course, Yamaha gear in the Yamaha Guitar Group family.

Formed back in the 1940s manufacturing pickups for upright basses, Ampeg is famed for its iconic bass amps, eventually resulting in the 300-watt SVT in 1969, which remains a staple of backline today.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Marcus Ryle, Co-President of Yamaha Guitar Group.

We hope to provide bass players with complete solutions that include the most inspiring collection of gear to be found anywhere… And we are, of course, just getting started Marcus Ryle, Co-President of Yamaha Guit

“Ampeg is arguably the most recognized bass amp brand in the world. They can even be credited with having invented the first bass amp. We are honored to take the baton in continuance of that legacy.”

“There is enormous respect for Ampeg within Yamaha,” added Shoji Mita, Yamaha Guitar Group Co-President.

“Both Yamaha and Ampeg have histories in the guitar market that stretch back over seventy years, so we see the two brands as great companions for one another. We intend to maintain the outstanding quality and commitment to tone that the Ampeg brand has long-exemplified.”

Ryle also notes that, “Looking at the range of what we’ll be able to give musicians across all three of our brands, we hope to provide bass players with complete solutions that include the most inspiring collection of gear to be found anywhere… And we are, of course, just getting started.”

We’re intrigued to see what Yamaha’s acquisition will bring to the bass market - the prospect of more affordable amp offerings, new pedals and updated feature sets have us mighty excited indeed…