XILS-Lab goes beyond Roland’s RS-505 string machine the X-505 plugin synth

It seems that it’s not just Behringer that’s been studying the Roland back catalogue recently ; French software developer XILS-lab has also been delving into the company’s synth archive, taking inspiration from the RS-505 string machine and coming up with the XILS X-505.

Something of an “analogue orchestra”, this is actually more than a string machine in that it can serve as a synth and bass synth as well. XILS has also added a Vintage Analog Human Choir Machine - an alternative oscillator source for the Synthesizer part - and exposed more parameters for the string machine.

There are multiple layering and tweaking possibilities, while effects include BBD Chorus, an analogue-style phaser and a vintage reverb.

RS-505 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats for the introductory price of €89 (regular price is €149). You can find out more and download a demo on the XILS-lab website.