“Wow… just wow”: musicians pay tribute to keyboard legend Lyle Mays

You can often judge the skill of a musician by the level of respect given to them by their peers, and it’s clear that Lyle Mays, who died earlier this week , was held in very high regard indeed.

Our friends at Keyboard have put together a tribute page for Mays , a founding member of The Pat Metheny Group, featuring glowing eulogies from his contemporaries.

Rolling Stones collaborator Chuck Leavell said: “Wow... just wow... Lyle had such a unique touch…an even flow, lyrical, smooth, but powerful all at once.”

Prince collaborator Ricky Peterson, meanwhile, called Mays: “truly an inspiration with genius creativity. He slayed me.”

Producer and musician Greg Wells was also full of praise: “Lyle’s playing embraced both true modernity and tradition, and his deep musicality evoked a dreamlike evocative state regardless of a fast or slow tempo. Lyle Mays was a musical lock for me, and he is still who I’d like to sound like when I grow up."