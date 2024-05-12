Wolfgang Van Halen plays Eruption and Hot For Teacher with the Foo Fighters

You never know what will happen when the Foo Fighters are onstage. Last night (11 May) at their Welcome To Rockville festival appearance at Daytona International Speedway, Florida, Dave Grohl launched into what we thought was him playing Van Halen's Eruption. And at first his tapping looked legit, until Grohl abruptly stopped playing, the camera cut sidestage and the real player was revealed; Wolfgang Van Halen.

After the prank with Eddie Van Halen's son revealed (Wolfgang's own Mammoth WVH band had played a set earlier that day), he then launched into an impromptu burst of Hot For Teacher's intro with the Foo Fighters' Josh Freese accompanying on drums.

"Don't even get us started on that Van Halen shit," launched Dave Grohl. "We can play that shit all night." And with Wolfgang involved, we'd be more than happy to hear it – he really can play his dad's music incredibly well and already has form for having a lot of fun doing it with the Foos…