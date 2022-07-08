James Bay and Fender are offering five fans the chance to win an in-person guitar lesson with the singer-songwriter

UK songsmith, James Bay releases his third album, Leap today, and to celebrate, he’s has teamed-up with Fender to offer five fans a in-person guitar lesson.

The lessons will take place at Fender’s new Artist Showroom in Covent Garden, London on July 25, and as well as receiving the chance to pick James’ brain on playing the guitar, winners will each receive a Fender swag bag packed with merch from the Big F, plus a one-year subscription to Fender Play, Fender’s interactive lesson platform for guitar, bass and ukulele.

Bay tells us, “Learning to play the guitar always worked best for me when I had someone there to show me. It’s the most fun and most interactive way to learn. I’m excited to get together at Fender and pass on some of my favourite tricks and moves to help someone better their playing too!”.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the singer-songwriter has swapped the practice room for the classroom, having taken to Instagram during the UK lockdowns to offer his followers guitar lessons in a bid to stem the boredom enforced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Win a guitar lesson with James Bay: how to enter

There are a couple of ways to throw your hat into the ring to win a guitar lesson with James Bay. First, those who order a copy of Leap via James’ web store will be entered into the draw.

However, there is also a no-purchase-necessary entry route. If you’ve already bought your copy of Leap via the store, you’re still eligible to enter. Winners will be contacted on July 15.

