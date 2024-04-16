Win a residency at a top London studio and the chance to perform with Amy Winehouse's band

Now, we don't normally post other people's contests on MusicRadar, but this one offers a serious opportunity. To celebrate the release of well-received Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, Bang & Olufsen are offering a week-long recording residency at Metropolis Studios in London.

This is the facility that Mark Ronson himself used when mastering the Back to Black album, and it's also done the business for a string of big names, including Kendrick Lamar, AJ Tracey, Adele, Harry Styles, Jay Z, Madonna, Stevie Nicks, & Lady Gaga.

(Image credit: Metropolis Studios)

Good company to be in then, so you'll need your A-game to impress a panel of music and film luminaries, including Back to Black director Sam Taylor Johnson and Metropolis mastering guru Stuart Hawkes. They'll be picking the winner from three finalists at a live performance in London on 1 May, when there will be that chance to shine alongside Amy Winehouse's band.

Whoever wins through on the big night will then get a five-day residency at Metropolis Studios, working on recording, mixing and mastering skills with Hawkes and his pro team, and producing two fully mastered tracks ready for release.

HOW TO ENTER - ENTRIES CLOSE 19 APRIL

To enter, head over to bang & olufsen.com to register your interest. You'll then. be asked to submit a video introducing yourself as a music artist, plus a performance of your original track. The three finalists will be selected by 23 rd April to perform at the final event in London on 1 May.

Good luck!

(Image credit: Metropolis Studios)