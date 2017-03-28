Will the Lolly 3D iOS microphone lick the competition?

Designed for those moments when you need to start recording quickly with minimal setup, Lolly is a new iOS microphone that’s said to be “the world’s first portable 3D recording device for your smartphone”.

It plugs directly into the Lightning port and promises to capture a more “immersive” sound than a regular mic (there’s a mono mode if you want a more traditional-sounding recording). Lolly also features Adaptive Recording Orientation technology, which has been implemented to ensure that, however you hold your device, the sound stage is always horizontal.

Lolly can record at 44.1kHz/48kHz, and has a maximum SPL of 105dB. The frequency response is 20Hz to 20,000kHz, and you can adjust the gain from between 0 and +47.5dB. There are integrated reverb effects, too.

Lolly is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, during which you’ll be able to get one for $39 (plus shipping). We’ll be giving it a try and letting you know how it sounds in due course.