Who is the greatest guitarist of all time? Vote now!

GOAT hunt: Yes, we're going there.

As our hunt for the greatest fantasy band line-up rumbles on (and on), it's time to pick your guitar GOAT.

Now, we’re aware that this is daft - there is no universal ‘best’, but there are preferences and opinions, and we want to hear yours!

Below, you'll find the final shortlist for our guitar GOAT Hunt, compiled from the winning Top 5 of each round so far.

So, get voting and have your say as to who is the true Greatest Of All Time, and we'll announce the winners once the votes are counted!

Vote here - select up to 5

Says who?

While drawing up our shortlists, we've considered a mix of factors including, but not limited to, influence and innovation in their specific sphere, cultural impact and, yes, chops.

We also apologise in advance for leaning into the world of popular music since the '50s, broadly meaning the whole spectrum of rock, rhythm and blues, prog, soul and the rest.

You will find jazz titans in the mix, but they're arguably under-represented, and your classical maestros will doubtless feel aggrieved. Sorry about that.

Disclaimer: Please file this GOAT Hunt under the category A Bit Of Fun. We're here to celebrate the musicians that have inspired generations and continue to influence the very best music made today.

While ranking them is - if you insist on being serious about it - reductive and stupid, we're going to do it anyway. Just for fun. And along the way, we're going to showcase the best of the best.

Bring on the GOATs.