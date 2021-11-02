More

Who is the best session/solo drummer of 2021?

Which drummer delivers rhythmic perfection to order?

Best in drums
BEST IN DRUMS 2021: If nailing takes to order was easy we’d all be doing it. But, in fact, acing a session takes a deep understanding of feel, time and the requirements of the song. Not to mention the ability to communicate with producers and get the job done efficiently.

In this category we're also paying tribute to the players who are their own session bosses - the pioneers of the art striking out as solo artists, with drums front and centre of their artistic endeavours. 

Drummers create the bedrock upon which most hit songs are built, and this selection of players are the absolute best in the world at that job.

When the mics are on and the track is cued, who has the skills to deliver a clean take? Place your vote below.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.

