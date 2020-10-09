Who is the best rock drummer of all time?

While lead vocalists and guitarists might think they are the focal point of any rock band, drummers know that without the power of the kit, the dancing stops, the rest of the band falls apart, and the stage would look positively pathetic.

’Best Rock Drummer Of All Time’ is an extremely broad category, taking in everything from some of the earliest pioneers of the kit as we know it today, to progressive technical perfection and even the heavier end of the spectrum with metal-tinged hard rock.

We recently asked MusicRadar readers to tell us who they want to appear on the shortlist for this, the most coveted - and most-likely contentious - poll. Below are the list of names that came up most commonly. So, get voting and help us to crown the ultimate rock drummer of all time!