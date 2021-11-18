Who is the best producer of 2021?

BEST IN TECH 2021: The concept of the ‘producer’ is an ever-changing one. Once reserved for those working behind an expensive mixing desk amid four sound-proofed walls, the title’s now applicable to just about anyone who makes, records and releases music, and - thanks to the continued proliferation of music technology - there are now more people doing that than ever before.

Though producers like Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner are showcasing what can be achieved with big names, a big studio and even bigger ideas, some of the best music continues to be made outside of a quote-unquote professional setting. From Fred Again making tunes on public transport to Jon Hopkins recording in the woods , 2021’s best producers are proving that you don’t need a million-dollar set-up to create truly phenomenal music.

Vote below for your pick of the best producer of 2021.

Voting closes at midnight on 5 December.