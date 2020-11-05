Who is the best online drum personality of 2020?

BEST IN DRUMS 2020: In the best online drum personality, we want to give you a chance to celebrate the players who have inspired, educated and entertained you across 2020, a year when lockdowns made the web more important than ever.

Of course, if you’re not familiar with any of the drummers on this list, we heartily recommend you go give them a follow now.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2020 vote categories.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

The MusicRadar Best in drums awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer