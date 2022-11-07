Who is the best metal drummer of 2022?

Which heavy hitter bags your vote?

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: We're kicking off the annual MusicRadar awards season with your chance to vote for your favourite metal sticksman of 2022. The international heavy metal scene has no shortage of amazing drumming talent. 

From radio-friendly heavy hitters, to drummers in bands at the extreme end of the spectrum who have garnered critical acclaim or cult status, every person on this list can lay claim to immense skills behind the kit.

Whether you're a fan of heavy grooves, frantic blastbeats, brain-busting polyrhythms or a combination of everything, there's a drummer here for you.

So, who has supplied the beats that kept your head banging all year? Get voting and sharing now!

Voting closes at midnight on 20 November, and we'll be revealing our first MusicRadar Award winners later this month.

