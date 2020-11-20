Who is the best electronic producer/DJ of 2020?

So far, 2020 will probably go down as one of the worst years in recent history, unless something dramatic happens in the last 40 days. For many, the pandemic has been a cause for change and adapting to the new normal, whatever that looks like.

For producers and DJs, it's been a huge shift with live music being stopped dead in its tracks. In the best cases, tours and shows have been rescheduled for next year, while for many, worst-case scenarios have seen wide-scale cancellations altogether and huge losses of revenue all round.

It’s not all bad though. One positive to come out of all this is that many of these folks have used isolation as an opportunity to write more music and while we may not have seen our favourite acts in the flesh, the internet has been the perfect platform in the absence of live gigs and club nights.

In these troubling times, all we ask is that you spread a little extra love and vote for your favourite electronic producer/DJ of 2020 and if 2021 is anything less than remarkable there will be hell to pay.

Voting closes at midnight on 5 December.