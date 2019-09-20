What My Guitar Means To Me, starring Rich Robinson, Kris Barras, Eric Gales and more

Kie Von Hertzen - Von Hertzen Brothers

"Playing guitar for me is both about meditation and searching. Just holding the instrument calms me down and takes me closer to the being I truly feel I am at the base. Once I start strumming my instincts always awaken and the hunt is on. I never just play. When everything else in life has been constantly changing, this one thing has remained the same."

Jeremy Widerman - Monster Truck

“My guitars always have a special place in my heart. They don’t always start that way. Sometimes I just get a certain model or type because it was something I thought I could use in the studio or sometimes I just find an irresistible deal. Sometimes it takes years for the affinity to grow or turn into something where I just look at it one day and think, ‘Goddamn I just love you.’

“However that wasn’t the case with my main guitar. It’s a Custom Shop reissue 1962 Gibson SG in TV Yellow. We were on tour in Munich Germany and I was trolling the local music store like I always do and as soon as I entered the store it felt like it jumped off the wall at me. I already had two 1961 Reissue SGs, but they weren’t from the Custom Shop.

“So I see this guitar and I pray that when I take it off the wall it’s got that magic feeling, that resonance and neck that will let me know it’s for real. It does. IMMEDIATELY. I know it’s the one. I don’t have 3,000 Euros though. I have maybe about 1,000-1,500 Euros in room on my credit card. I call home, I borrow the rest of the cash from my dad. I used it that very night in Munich without even getting it properly setup or adjusted because I was just so excited to get it on stage. I knew it sounded and felt great but I always wait to hear from our sound guy Chris who I trust implicitly on all things tone. He comes to meet me after the show and the look on his face, I’ll never forget it. He knew what I knew, it’s the one.

“The guitar is always with me now. I never check it on flights. I never leave it in a car on the street. It doesn’t leave my side. I’ll never sell it and it will probably always be what you hear on any future Monster Truck record. As for the debt it accumulated on my Visa and with my father? I hit a slot machine two months later for the EXACT AMOUNT, roughly $3,800 US dollars which I kept in $100 dollar bills in my pocket until I could safely return home and hand it off to my dad!”